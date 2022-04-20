Stream ASkySoBlack’s Gorgeously Heavy Post-Hardcore EP Autumn In The Water

These are good times for people who are into bands like Hum and Deftones. In the past few years, there’s been an explosion of post-hardcore and heavy shoegaze acts who tap into that distinctly ’90s combination of oceanic guitars and emotionally wracked vocals. Today, the Philadelphia band ASkySoBlack has released a new EP that rides that wave hard, and it sounds pretty great.

ASkySoBlack released their promising debut EP What Is Yet To Come? last year. Today, they’ve followed it with the swirling, pounding EP Autumn In The Water. This band might be new and relatively DIY, but these songs sound huge. Autumn In The Water is just four songs and 12 minutes long, so it won’t take up a huge chunk of your day. But for those 12 minutes, the record might sweep you away. Stream it below.

The Autumn In The Water EP is out now on New Morality Zine.

