Brisbane dream-pop spark plug Harriette Pilbeam (AKA Hatchie) is releasing her shimmering sophomore album tomorrow. Giving The World Away, featuring production and percussion from Beach House drummer James Barone, features already released singles “This Enchanted,” “Quicksand,” “Lights On,” and the title track. Now, Pilbeam is sharing one more single: “The Rhythm,” which also gets a video.

An expansive synth-and-guitar track, “The Rhythm” definitely lives up to its name. Pilbeam channels “Ray Of Light”-era Madonna as she employs electronica tones to build a moving, mid-tempo dance track about, well, finding the rhythm. Watch and listen below.

Giving The World Away is out 4/22 via Secretly Canadian.