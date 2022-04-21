Cynthia Plaster Caster, an artist and “recovering groupie” best known for creating plaster casts of famous musicians’ penises, has died. She was 74. According to a press release, Caster died in Chicago after “a long illness.”

Born Cynthia Albritton in 1947, Caster began her career in 1968 by creating plaster genitals belonging to artists like Jimi Hendrix, Wayne Kramer of MC5, Pete Shelley of the Buzzcocks, Jello Biafra of the Dead Kennedys, and more. Caster later created plaster molds of breasts belonging to Laetitia Sadier of Stereolab, Sally Timms of the Mekons, Peaches, and Karen O of the Yeah Yeah Yeahs.

Caster was also known for her close relationship to Frank Zappa, who acted as her patron in the ’70s. Though she did not create any casts between 1971 and 1980, Caster had her first exhibition in New York City in 2000. A 2001 documentary, Plaster Caster followed. Caster also contributed to the 2005 BBC 3 documentary My Penis And I and inspired songs by Jim Croce (“Five Short Minutes”) and KISS (“Plaster Caster”). Other songs mentioning Caster include Momus’ “The Penis Song” and Le Tigre’s “Nanny Nanny Boo Boo”.

Caster unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Chicago in 2010 on the “Hard Party” ticket. “I am not a politician,” Albritton said in a news release on her campaign. “I am an everyday citizen that is sick and tired of seeing the problems of our city escalate and I believe we ALL need to participate in helping to make our city the best it can be.”