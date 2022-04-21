Justin Bieber & Dan + Shay Sued For Allegedly Ripping Off “10,000 Hours”

Justin Bieber and Dan + Shay are being sued for copyright infringement around their 2019 song “10,000 Hours.” The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, claims the trio stole portions from Asia Luckey’s 2014 song “First Time Baby Is A Holiday,” which was originally written in 1973 by Palmer Rakes and Frank Fioravanti.

The lawsuit accuses Bieber and Dan + Shay of copying the older track’s chorus, verse, and hook for “10,000 Hours.” The “First Time” owners are suing for an undisclosed amount of money, credit, and an injunction preventing further distribution of “10,000 Hours,” which debuted at Number 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay when it was first released and later won a Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance in 2021.