Grimes is a constant, often-burdensome internet presence these days, but she’s also a working musician, and she’s got a new song out in the world this morning. Today, the Moscow metal-hyperpop duo IC3PEAK have released their new album Kiss Of Death, and Grimes is on the track “Last Day.” It’s a wild one.

Because of Grimes’ proximity to various people of geopolitical significance, it’s probably worth mentioning that IC3PEAK, who formed in 2013, have always been critical of the Russian government and that they’ve made statements against the current invasion of Ukraine. This collaboration isn’t Grimes making a cryptically pro-Putin track or anything. (I usually wouldn’t feel like I need to clarify this, but a lot is on the table with Grimes these days, so let’s just clarify that straight off.)

IC3PEAK’s whole style alternates between upbeat-but-ethereal synthy goth-pop and screamy industrial metal, a very Grimes combination. On “Last Day,” the duo goes back and forth between English and Russian, singing about the terrifying inevitability of death. On the bridge, a heavily Auto-Tuned Grimes shows up to sing this: “God is dead/ I killed him/ Death is a choice/ And you will never catch me making it.” Here’s the song:

And if you’re curious, you can stream IC3PEAK’s whole self-released Kiss Of Death album below.

In other Grimes news, she recently spoke to Eartheater for The Travel Almanac, and the two of them confirmed that they’ve got a collaboration in the works.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CcbMIYdO7By/

Grimes also recently modeled in a new campaign for the Australian designer Dion Lee.