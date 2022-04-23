A video has surfaced of DaBaby punching Wisdom, a rapper signed to DaBaby’s own label, Billon Dollar Baby Entertainment. It’s not clear what prompted the altercation, but the video takes place in what appears to be the backstage of a stadium where the North Carolina rapper suddenly takes a swing at Wisdom. The fight is quickly broken up by security guards.

As XXL points out, DaBaby was a headliner at Spring Jam 2022 in Columbus, South Carolina, at Colonial Life Arena. The event took place on Friday, April 22, but it’s unclear as to whether this is where the altercation took place.

Wisdom Awute’s debut studio album, Up N’ Coming dropped in October of last year. In June 2021, Awute was arrested for attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the Miami South Beach area. He was arrested alongside another man, Christopher Urena. Awute was charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm. DaBaby reportedly bailed Wisdom out at the time.