Faye Webster – “Suite: Jonny”

This week, Faye Webster is releasing Car Therapy Sessions, an EP that gives an orchestral reimagining to some of the Atlanta musician’s songs and contains one new one, “Car Therapy.” Today, she’s sharing “Suite: Jonny,” which combines two interconnected songs from her 2019 album Atlanta Millionaires Club, “Jonny” and “Jonny (Reprise).”

“This is the song that sparked the whole concept for this project for me,” Webster explained. “It’s also one of the first songs that I ever wrote that I felt was truly honesty and had true transparency, which I think is maybe why so many people relate to it. I wanted to be able to relive this song in a way that felt new at the same time, which is why I really like the direction that Trey took these orchestral arrangements.”

Listen below.

The Car Therapy Sessions EP is out 4/29 via Secretly Canadian.