The Nashville trio Los Colognes haven’t put out an album since 2017’s The Wave, but next week they’re returning with a new one called The New World, which they announced a couple weeks ago with a tweet and will be out next week. Today, they’re sharing the album’s lead single, “Ballad Of A Straw Man,” a twangy song that tries to breathe life into a propped-up argument.

“Anything that could get us out of our mental jail cells and into a creative flow was welcomed,” the group’s Aaron Mortenson said of how the song and album came together. “If anything, the entire record is a time stamp. We chose to create when we had no real idea of what was on the other side, and I’m glad we did.” Listen below.

The New World is out 5/3. You can pre-order it here.