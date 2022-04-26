ZORA – “HAPPIEST I’VE EVER BEEN” (Feat. Myia Thornton)

New Music April 26, 2022 11:22 AM By James Rettig
0

ZORA – “HAPPIEST I’VE EVER BEEN” (Feat. Myia Thornton)

New Music April 26, 2022 11:22 AM By James Rettig
0

The Minneapolis-based musician Zora Grey is releasing her debut album as ZORA, Z1, in June. She announced it a few weeks ago with the scorching, snotty “RUNNITUP,” and today she’s back with a song that shows off a different side of her sound, the contemplative and finessed “HAPPIEST I’VE EVER BEEN.” It’s centered around a snaking guitar line and builds to a crackling declaration that ZORA is the happiest that she’s ever been even while professing otherwise.

“‘Happiest I’ve Ever Been’ was one of the first songs I wrote for this album. I had a pretty jarring mental health scare in the summer of 2021, and landed myself in the hospital over the 4th of July weekend,” ZORA explains in a statement. “Once I got out, I used songwriting as a way to cope with my circumstances and speak up about what I had gone through, no matter how intense it was. I wanted to make a song that sounded carefree, fun, and relaxing, accompanied by some of the darkest lyrics you’ve ever heard. Haha.”

The track features a verse from Myia Thornton. Check it out below.

And here’s “RUNNITUP”:

TRACKLIST:
01 “INTRO”
02 “ALL AROUND THE WORLD”
03 “HAPPIEST I’VE EVER BEEN” (Feat. Myia Thornton)
04 ‘BURN” (Feat. Peytie)
05 “CLIFF”
06 “ALONE…”
07 “SCOUNDREL”
08 “RUNNITUP” (Feat. Myia Thornton)
09 “PERFECT”
10 “ENDOFTHEROAD”
11 “ICARUS”

Z1 is out 6/17 via Get Better Records. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arcade Fire WE

1 day ago 0

Lorde Addresses Viral Shushing Video

3 days ago 0

Watch Billie Eilish Cover Paramore’s “Misery Business” With Hayley Williams At Coachella

3 days ago 0

Watch Lizzo Join Harry Styles On “I Will Survive” And “What Makes You Beautiful” At Coachella

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Blackstreet’s “No Diggity” (Feat. Dr. Dre & Queen Pen)

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest