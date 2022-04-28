RLYR – “Real Air”

The Chicago experimental heavy music supergroup RLYR — featuring members of Pelican, Bloodiest, and Locrian — returned last month to announce a new self-titled album and share its majestic riff monster of a lead single “Wrack.” Today they’re sharing another one of the album’s five tracks. The cleverly named seven-minute hang-glide “Real Air” comes with a video by Documavision, aka Bobby Markos of Cloakroom, and you can soar through it below.

RLYR is out 5/13 on Gilead Media and can be pre-ordered here.

