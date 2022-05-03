Emily Yacina has just announced All The Things, a new compilation that collects some highlights from a decade worth of music. It also includes three new songs, which were recorded and produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte. Today, Yacina is sharing one of those new tracks, “DB Cooper,” which also features Gia Margaret on bass.

“This song is about the experience of losing my dear friend and musical collaborator Eric Littmann in July of 2021,” Yacina explained in a statement. “He was a master story-teller, and the last time I saw him in L.A. he told me the story of D.B. Cooper with such life and vivaciousness. The song itself is about losing him, and how grief forces you to stop whatever you’re doing and re-evaluate your life. It’s also about finding meaning when that person is gone- even when it seems like an impossible thing to do.”

Listen below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “As We Go”

02 “Bruise”

03 “Hot Air”

04 “Soft Stuff”

05 “Miss You”

06 “All The Things”

07 “Vision”

08 “So Easy”

09 “Bleachers”

10 “Chances”

11 “DB Cooper”

12 “White Bull”

13 “Dominos”

TOUR DATES:

05/10 Long Beach, CA @ Vine

05/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (w/ Tasha)

All The Things is out 7/29 via Danger Collective. Pre-order it here.