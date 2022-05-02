FKA Twigs’ Sexual Battery Case Against Shia LaBeouf Gets Trial Date

FKA Twigs has received a trial date for her complaint against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf, whom she accused of sexual battery, assault, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in a December 2020 lawsuit. According to Rolling Stone, the trial will begin on April 17, 2023. “The gaslighting has gone on long enough here and it’s time to hold Shia LaBeouf accountable,” Twigs’ lawyer Bryan Freedman told Rolling Stone. “My client wants a trial date.”

Twigs, whose legal name is Tahliah Barnett, was in a year-long relationship with LaBeouf that began after they made the 2018 film Honey Boy. In her lawsuit, Barnett claimed LaBeouf threw her to the ground outside a hotel they’d visited for Valentine’s Day. She also said he’d removed his seatbelt and drove “maniacally,” threatening “to crash the car unless Tahliah professed her eternal love for him.”

After earning her trust with “over-the-top displays of affection,” LaBeouf allegedly began to exhibit controlling behavior. According to the suit, he didn’t like it if she spoke to or looked at other men, including waiters; he had rules about how many times a day she had to kiss and touch him; he didn’t let her wear clothing to bed; he turned small disagreements into all-night fights; and he kept a loaded firearm by the bed, frightening her.

“It may be surprising to you to learn that I was in an emotionally and physically abusive relationship. It was hard for me to process, too, during and after,” she said in an Instagram post at the time of filing. “I never thought something like this would happen to me. Which is why I have decided it’s important for me to talk about it and try to help people understand that when you are under the coercive control of an abuser or in an intimate partner violent relationship, leaving doesn’t feel like a safe or achievable option.”

LaBeouf denied Barnett’s allegations in a February 2021 statement; writing via his lawyers that he denied inflicting “any injury or loss” on Barnett and that she is not “entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.” In an email to the New York Times, he also wrote: “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”