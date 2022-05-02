Rod Wave Arrested For Battery By Strangulation

News May 2, 2022 7:30 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Rod Wave Arrested For Battery By Strangulation

News May 2, 2022 7:30 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Rod Wave has been arrested and faces charges of battery by strangulation, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The St. Petersburg rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was taken into custody on Monday morning during a traffic stop and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. No other details are available at this time.

Rod Wave famously got his start on YouTube and signed to Alamo Records in 2018. In 2020, his song “Heart On Ice” took off on TikTok and broke the Billboard Hot 100. In 2020, the rapper was arrested in Atlanta when he punched a concert promoter after a stage collapsed during a live performance.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Axl Rose Join Carrie Underwood On Two Guns N’ Roses Classics At Stagecoach

1 day ago 0

The Locust Drummer Gabe Serbian Dead At 44

1 day ago 0

Watch Madonna Join Maluma On Two Songs In Medellín

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Spice Girls’ “Wannabe”

4 days ago 0

Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Two David Bowie Songs At Raleigh Tour Opener

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest