Rod Wave Arrested For Battery By Strangulation

Rod Wave has been arrested and faces charges of battery by strangulation, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The St. Petersburg rapper, whose real name is Rodarius Marcell Green, was taken into custody on Monday morning during a traffic stop and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. No other details are available at this time.

Rod Wave famously got his start on YouTube and signed to Alamo Records in 2018. In 2020, his song “Heart On Ice” took off on TikTok and broke the Billboard Hot 100. In 2020, the rapper was arrested in Atlanta when he punched a concert promoter after a stage collapsed during a live performance.