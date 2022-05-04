Maryam Qudus is a producer and studio engineer based in the Bay Area, and she’s worked with artists like Toro Y Moi, Tune-Yards, and Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis. Qudus also makes her own music under the alias Spacemoth, and she’s just signed with Dupuis’ Wax Nine label. This summer, she’ll release her debut album No Past No Future.

As Spacemoth, Qudus makes synthy, fizzy indie-pop. It’s got a deadpan catchiness that reminds me of ’90s vintage-synth explorers like Stereolab and the Rentals. Qudus has just shared her new single “Pipe And Pistol,” and she’d already released one called “This Shit.” Both songs are driving pop songs with all sorts of historical currents flowing through them.

In a press release, Qudus explains “Pipe And Pistol”:

“Pipe and Pistol” revolves around a wobbly synth and distorted drum loop, played with and processed by a Korg MS-20. The song was inspired by my parents, who immigrated from Afghanistan in the late ’70s, and explores the challenges faced when building a new life in America. Interweaving colorful psychedelic visuals and blue collar employment, Ambar Navarro’s video for “Pipe and Pistol” speaks to the surreal and confusing experience of navigating a new life in America in the late 1970s.

Below, check out both “Pipe And Pistol” and “This Shit,” as well as the No Past No Future tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mind Modulation”

02 “This Shit”

03 “Pipe And Pistol”

04 “UFObird”

05 “Waves Come Crashing”

06 “L.O.T.F”

07 “Asking For You”

08 “Flutter Memory”

09 “Round In Loops”

10 “If I Close My Eyes And Pretend”

11 “Noise Of Everyday Life”

12 “Berries And Watch You Cry”

13 “No Past No Future”

No Past No Future is out 7/22 on Wax Nine/Carpark.