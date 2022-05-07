Post Malone Recorded New Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers Theme Song

Come May 20, the new live-action film Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers will debut on Disney+. Coinciding with the film’s release is the soundtrack, which features a score by Brian Tyler and a new recording of the Rescue Rangers theme song by Post Malone.

Starring John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale, the animated/live-action Rescue Rangers takes place in Los Angeles 30 years after the 1988 TV series of the same name. Chip works as an insurance salesman and Dale has had “CGI surgery.” The movie also stars KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell.

The soundtrack for Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers, featuring a score by Brian Tyler and a NEW recording of the #RescueRangers theme song by Post Malone❗️, releases May 20 alongside the film’s debut on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/jyYLRcQR8q — Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers (@RescueRangers) May 6, 2022

The Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers soundtrack is out 5/20.