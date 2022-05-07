Post Malone Recorded New Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers Theme Song

News May 7, 2022 2:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Post Malone Recorded New Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers Theme Song

News May 7, 2022 2:03 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Come May 20, the new live-action film Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers will debut on Disney+. Coinciding with the film’s release is the soundtrack, which features a score by Brian Tyler and a new recording of the Rescue Rangers theme song by Post Malone.

Starring John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale, the animated/live-action Rescue Rangers takes place in Los Angeles 30 years after the 1988 TV series of the same name. Chip works as an insurance salesman and Dale has had “CGI surgery.” The movie also stars KiKi Layne, Will Arnett, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Dennis Haysbert, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, Seth Rogen, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell.

The Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers soundtrack is out 5/20.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Eartheater – “Mitosis”

2 days ago 0

Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Appears To Be A Double Album

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Hanson’s “MMMBop”

2 days ago 0

Yasiin Bey & Talib Kweli’s First Black Star Album In 24 Years Is Out Now

4 days ago 0

Watch Pete Davidson Joke About Kanye West Drama At Netflix Festival

1 day ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest