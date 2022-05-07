Divine Fits Reunion: Watch Dan Boeckner Join Spoon Onstage In NYC

While playing Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, Spoon’s Britt Daniel and Alex Fischel welcomed their Divine Fits bandmate Dan Boeckner (of Wolf Parade) to the stage, where they all performed Wolf Parade’s “Modern World” during the encore. Boeckner, who also joined in on Spoon’s “Rent I Pay,” is in town for Arcade Fire’s upcoming Saturday Night Live performance, where he’ll be on keys and guitar.

Spoon used to cover “Modern World” (from Wolf Parade’s excellent 2005 album Apologies To The Queen Mary) on tour in 2010. The Austin greats are currently on the road promoting their latest release, Lucifer On The Sofa. Last night’s Hammerstein show comes after Spoon were forced to cancel a few April dates in Philadelphia, NYC, and Detroit due to a person in the band’s camp contracting COVID-19.

Watch Spoon and Boeckner perform “Modern World” and “Rent It Pay” below.

SETLIST:

01 “Held” (Smog cover)

02 “Got Nuffin”

03 “Don’t You Evah”

04 “Do You”

05 “The Beast And Dragon, Adored”

06 “The Hardest Cut”

07 “The Fitted Shirt”

08 “The Underdog”

09 “My Babe”

10 “I Summon You”

11 “Lucifer On The Sofa”

12 “My Mathematical Mind”

13 “Do I Have To Talk You Into It”

14 “Inside Out”

15 “I Turn My Camera On”

16 “Wild”

ENCORE:

17 “Isolation” (John Lennon cover)

18 “The Mystery Zone”

19 “I Want To See The Bright Lights Tonight” (Richard & Linda Thompson cover) (With Margaret Glaspy)

20 “The Way We Get By”

21 “Modern World” (Wolf Parade cover) (With Dan Boeckner)

22 “Rent I Pay” (With Dan Boeckner)