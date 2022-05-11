Katie Alice Greer – “Dreamt I Talk To Horses”

Last month, Priests’ Katie Alice Greer announced her debut solo album, Barbarism, and shared its lead single “FITS/My Love Can’t Be.” Today, she’s back with its second single, “Dreamt I Talk To Horses.” “This was one of the last songs I finished on the record. It was originally 8 minutes long, way slower, and had a lot more reverb and noise,” Greer explained in a statement, continuing:

When I finally let go and re-recorded it, something totally different came out pretty organically. It seems hilarious now but initially when I finished this track I sent it to some friends saying I thought this was me finally going into straight forward pop territory, that it was “my Drake song,” and pretty much all of them told me it is still way too weird to sound like Drake. But, I hope people hear something they can connect with in it. It’s about confronting all of the hard feelings that come with loving people, even, and maybe especially, when things are not gonna work out and you need to go your own way.

Listen below.

Barbarism is out 6/23 via FourFour Records.