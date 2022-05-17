Connecticut-born, Philadelphia-based Lindsay Reamer debuted with her Lucky EP last year. The project comprised two lightly woozy indie-leaning pop songs with low-key electronic undercurrents plus two more shapeless and celestial ballads, one of them slathered in pedal steel. She’s back today with “Touch Tank,” a dance track with a powerful synth-led rhythmic undercurrent and vocals just dispassionate enough to qualify as mesmerizing. There’s kind of a “Lovefool” vibe in the air by the time the track reaches its surging peak.

Reamer produced “Touch Tank” with Lucas Knapp, with guitar by Tyler Bussey (Strange Ranger/Thank You Thank You) and drums by Michael Cormier-O’Leary (Friendship/Wendy Eisenberg) — a Philly indie dream team, essentially. Hear the song below.