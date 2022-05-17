Omega Sapien – “WRECKER” (Feat. Vernon From SEVENTEEN)

Omega Sapien – "WRECKER" (Feat. Vernon From SEVENTEEN)

Hong Chanhee

May 17, 2022 By Chris DeVille
0

Omega Sapien is a core member of the Korean alternative pop collective Balming Tiger. He’s nearing the release of his WUGA EP, and a new single from the project is out today. It matches Omega with Vernon, a rapper from the L-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, but it’s far from a hyper-polished pop song. “Wrecker” is a hard, quirky hip-hop track with just a few fleeting bursts of melody to reel you in. There’s a bit of a Gorillaz vibe to it and maybe even some Kendrick influence in the delivery of the line “Ain’t scared of nothin’ but the police.” It’s a good song, and you can hear it below along with prior singles “Plum,” “DDOKBOKKI,” and “Jenny.”

WUGA is out 5/25 on LuckyMe.

