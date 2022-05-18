Last month, Interpol announced their new album The Other Side Of Make-Believe. So far, we’ve heard a couple singles, including “Toni” and “Something Changed.” Today, they’re back with another one.

Interpol’s latest is called “Fables.” “‘Fables’ features one of Daniel’s hottest licks,” Paul Banks said in a statement. “A breezy vocal with optimistic lyrics and a bouncy drum beat evocative of classic R&B with a nod to the golden age of hip hop. It’s a summer jam and a piece of music we are particularly proud of.”

Check it out below.

The Other Side Of Make-Believe is out 7/15 via Matador. Pre-order it here.