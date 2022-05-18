Rina Sawayama has announced her sophomore album, Hold The Girl — the follow-up to her 2020 debut will be released on September 2. Today, she’s shared its lead single, “This Hell,” which sounds like Sawayama channeling one of her inspirations in Lady Gaga. She also mentions toxic celebrity culture in the verses: “Flame red carpet moment/ Posing for the paparazzi/ Fuck what they did to Britney/ To Lady Di and Whitney,” Sawayama sings on it.

“I’m so excited to finally share the first song of the new era,” she wrote in a tweet. “I wanted to write a western pop song that celebrated COMMUNITY and LOVE in a time where the world seemed hellish. This Hell is better with you.”

Hold The Girl is out 9/2 via Dirty Hit.