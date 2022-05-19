Back in March, the Norwegian Band To Watch Spielbergs returned with “Brother Of Mine,” their first new song since 2020. That and the 2020 single “Go!” have turned out to be previews of a new album. It’s called Vestli, and it’s out in August.

Here’s what Mads Baklien had to say about the album:

The songs on Vestli are all more or less about a feeling that there is no way to go. No escape. You are dealing with issues in your mind, regrets, shame, fear, should haves and could haves. No way out. Maybe you don’t like who you are or who you have become. You are stuck with being you. You are dealing with a lot of pressure and noise in your everyday life, and all you want to do sometimes is just to leave everything behind and find a quiet place somewhere to start a new life. But you can’t. You have commitments and responsibilities. You’re going nowhere. And now on top of everything, the entire world seems like an out-of-control aeroplane with a bunch of fucking nuts behind the wheel. And there is no way out. You carry the place you grew up inside you your whole life, for good or bad. Vestli is the name of the suburban borough in the north-eastern part of Oslo where both Stian and I grew up. You can leave Vestli but Vestli never leaves you.

Along with the announcement, Spielbergs have shared two new songs, “Get Lost” and “When They Come For Me.” “Sometimes I feel like I am right on the verge of going crazy,” Baklien says of the latter. “It’s like I don’t recognise myself in what I say and do. And sometimes I feel like one day, inevitably everything will come crashing down.” Check them out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The New Year’s Resolution”

02 “When They Come For Me”

03 “Every Living Creature”

04 “Go!”

05 “Kano GM”

06 “There Is No Way Out”

07 “Goodbye”

08 “Me And My Friends”

09 “Brother Of Mine”

10 “Get Lost”

11 “George McFly”

12 “You Can Be Yourself With Me”

Vestli out 8/19 via Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it here.