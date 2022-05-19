Anteloper – “Earthlings”

New Music May 19, 2022 1:49 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Anteloper, the self-described “Brooklyn-based synth-laced deep-bass outer-space improv duo” comprising trumpeter jaimie branch and drummer Jason Nazary, will release their Jeff Parker-produced Pink Dolphins album next month. Closing track “One Living Genus” suggested the album would be quite the trip, and new single “Earthlings” confirms it.

The song is built around a four-bar loop Parker excerpted from one of Anteloper’s jams, an agitated yet understated minor-key bass groove that accumulates eerie tension as it goes. “We are not the Earthlings that you know,” branch sings. “It really makes you think.” It really does, jaimie! Director Jon Philpot says this about his “Earthlings” music video: “Echoing off the themes of love, loss and confusion, I set our friends adrift as they summon a magical catharsis.” Watch below.

Pink Dolphins is out 6/17 on International Anthem.

