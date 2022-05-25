“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces Graphic Novel The Illustrated Al

“Weird Al” Yankovic has partnered with Z2 Comics — the same company behind forthcoming projects from Tori Amos and Broken Social Scene — for a new graphic novel called The Illustrated Al: The Songs Of “Weird Al” Yankovic. It’ll feature 20+ classic “Weird Al” tracks as interpreted by artists like Bill Plympton, Aaron Augenblick, Peter Bagge, Steve Chanks, and more. It also includes a foreword written by comedian Emo Philips.

“It’s such an incredible honor to see my song lyrics brought to life by some of my all-time favorite cartoonists and illustrators,” Yankovic said in a press release. “I’ve actually been playing the long game—the only reason I spent four decades in the music business is so that one day I could have my very own graphic novel.”

Earlier this year, Yankovic also lent his brand to a pinball machine. He also has a biopic starring Daniel Radcliffe in the works.

The Illustrated Al: The Songs Of “Weird Al” Yankovic is available to pre-order now. There’s a standard edition that just includes the novel, plus various deluxe editions with prints and more.

