Broken Social Scene Announce You Forgot It In People Graphic Novel

Broken Social Scene’s breakthrough album You Forgot It In People turns 20 later this year. The Canadian collective are already set to perform it in full at least once in 2022, at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Fest, and they recently announced that they’ll be commemorating it in a slightly more unconventional way. There will be a You Forgot It In People graphic novel released through Z2 Comics later this year.

“Paralleling the confluence that led a community of Toronto musicians to craft a winding audio epiphany, this project unites one writer and and 13 artists to create a series of intertwining vignettes inspired by the record,” reads a description on the publisher’s website. The project was overseen by BSS’ Justin Peroff and Brendan Canning, with writer Lonnie Nadler collaborating with artists Eric Orchard, Scott Chantler, Ray Fawkes, Mike Feehan, Diana Nguyen, and more.

The graphic novel is set to be published in September 2022, a month before the album’s official 20th anniversary. There’s a standard hardcover edition of the novel, plus a deluxe edition that includes some prints and a 10″ featuring “Lover’s Spit,” and a super deluxe edition that includes a cassette of BSS odds and ends. Here’s a look at the super deluxe edition: