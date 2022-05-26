Hollow Comet – “Right Now”

Barely 10 days ago, Strange Ranger founding member Isaac Eiger released a new song under his Hollow Comet moniker. The delicate “Waiting For Today” followed Eiger’s 2019 self-titled Hollow Comet album and a 2020 Strange Ranger-curated benefit comp for Bernie Sanders. Now, Eiger is back with another Hollow Comet song. The piano-led “Right Now” is a quiet, hazy breakup ballad (“You said my shirt’s the same color as the sky/ The sun can set on this too/ It’s setting on me and you”) reminiscent of The Glow, Pt. 2-era Microphones. Listen below.

