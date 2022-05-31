Editrix – “Editrix Goes To Hell”

This week, Editrix — the trio made up of Wendy Eisenberg, Steve Cameron, and Josh Daniel — are releasing their sophomore album, Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell, the follow-up to last year’s Tell Me I’m Bad. We’ve heard “One Truck Gone” and “Hieroglyphics” from it so far, and today they’re sharing its title track, “Editrix Goes To Hell,” a spiky and hypnotic descent into madness with some slicing guitar work and a purred-out conclusion: “Don’t stop/ Don’t look away/ I run away/ From you.” Listen below.

Editrix II: Editrix Goes To Hell is out 6/3 via Exploding In Sound.

