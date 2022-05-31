All Elite Wrestling had a big night on Sunday. CM Punk, a guy with a long history of wearing Rancid shirts on TV, won the company’s world championship, and Rancid themselves became quite the first band ever to play a wrestler’s entrance music live without sounding like absolute dogshit. Great show!

AEW wrestler Ruby Soho debuted in AEW last year. Ruby, formerly known as Ruby Riott in WWE, is a big ol’ punk who usually wears leather jackets covered in band patches to the ring. When she moved to AEW, she named herself after the biggest hit from Rancid’s perfect 1995 album …And Out Come The Wolves. Rancid co-leader Lars Fredriksen, a big wrestling fan, approved the homage, and Ruby naturally started using “Ruby Soho” as her entrance music.

On Sunday night, Ruby Soho took on Dr. Britt Baker in the finals of the Owen Hart Tournament, which has been happening on AEW for a long time. Ruby did not win the match, but she did get to walk to the ring while Rancid themselves played what has become her song, so that’s pretty good. Rancid somehow avoided the muddy live sound that mars so many of these big-wrestling-show moments. Watch it all happen below.

One of the most fun things about Rancid’s surprise appearance was my timeline filling up with people who didn’t realize that Tim Armstrong now has a big, crazy beard. It really is big and crazy!