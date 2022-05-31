Long Odds, Led By Times New Viking’s Adam Elliott, Share Debut Album Fine Thread

New Music May 31, 2022 2:50 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Long Odds, Led By Times New Viking’s Adam Elliott, Share Debut Album Fine Thread

New Music May 31, 2022 2:50 PM By Chris DeVille
0

For the better part of a decade, Adam Elliott bashed the drums and howled his lungs out as one third of the Columbus lo-fi pop-rock band Times New Viking, leading lights of the scene now regrettably(?) remembered as “shitgaze.” TNV recorded for some of the greatest record labels in the world — Siltbreeze, Matador, Merge — in the process carrying the torch for their city’s storied scuzz-rock heritage. Like Sonic Youth attempting twee indiepop and run through Guided By Voices’ mangled tape recorder, they played rocket-fueled, static-laden, incredibly hooky songs, rendering sophisticated art-school ideas in raw, primitive fashion. They were so great.

When TNV’s buzz-band moment was over, they went their separate ways. Guitarist Jared Phillips moved to Cleveland and joined forces with Columbus icon Ron House (Great Plains, Thomas Jefferson Slave Apartments) in a band called Counter Intuits. Beth Murphy headed to Memphis and eventually released a record as The Girl In Times New Viking. And Elliott, after drumming for his brother Kevin’s band Connections for a while, started his own project called Long Odds.

Today Long Odds released their debut album, an eight-song collection called Fine Thread. On first listen, these tracks aren’t going to scorch your eardrums like “Skull vs. Wizard” or “My Head,” but they might burrow their way into your consciousness all the same. It’s good to hear Elliott’s voice again, still spinning droning, hypnotic melodies, now on tunes that trade out the youthful vigor of Times New Viking for something more patient and plaintive. (Not so patient and plaintive that you’d mistake “Both Sides Now” for a Joni Mitchell cover, though.) Listen below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Number Ones: Céline Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On”

2 days ago 0

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

2 days ago 0

Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” Is Having Another Moment Thanks To Stranger Things Plot Point

2 days ago 0

Porno For Pyros Announce Another Reunion Show

19 hours ago 0

Dave Navarro Has Been Sick Since December With Long COVID

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest