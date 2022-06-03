Cults – “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore)” (Frankie Valli Cover)
Cults have a new song from the soundtrack for the audio-only post-apocalyptic vampire drama Impact Winter, an Audible original that apparently is not related to the video game of the same name. The song is a cover of “The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine (Anymore),” a song originally cut by Frankie Valli in 1965, made famous by the Walker Brothers a year later, and eventually covered by Cher, Keane, and Absolutely Free. It’s a bit of a winking nod to the story’s premise — “more than a decade after a comet strike has inflicted an ‘impact winter’ and blacked out the sun, vampires have emerged in the darkness to take over what remains of the world” — but it’s also an excellently dreamy spin on a solid tune. Listen below.