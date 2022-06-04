Florence + The Machine are readying a pretty big tour in support of their latest album, Dance Fever. Kicking off in September, the tour will hit Canada, the US, and eventually Europe. On the North American leg, Arlo Parks, King Princess, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg are all set to open. In the run-up, the band stopped by SiriusXM to play a few songs live, one of which being a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” originally recorded for his 1971 album Imagine. It famously became a global hit 10 years later when Roxy Music released a tribute version after Lennon’s death in 1980. Watch Florence’s version below.

Dance Fever is out now via Polydor.