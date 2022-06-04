Watch Florence + The Machine Cover John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” In Studio

News June 4, 2022 1:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch Florence + The Machine Cover John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy” In Studio

News June 4, 2022 1:41 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Florence + The Machine are readying a pretty big tour in support of their latest album, Dance Fever. Kicking off in September, the tour will hit Canada, the US, and eventually Europe. On the North American leg, Arlo Parks, King Princess, Sam Fender, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast, and Wet Leg are all set to open. In the run-up, the band stopped by SiriusXM to play a few songs live, one of which being a cover of John Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” originally recorded for his 1971 album Imagine. It famously became a global hit 10 years later when Roxy Music released a tribute version after Lennon’s death in 1980. Watch Florence’s version below.

Dance Fever is out now via Polydor.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Porno For Pyros Announce More Reunion Shows

4 days ago 0

Kelly Joe Phelps Dead At 62

1 day ago 0

Wolfgang Van Halen Slams Autopsy Episode About His Dad: “Fuck Everyone That Works On This Show”

3 days ago 0

Watch Alison Krauss & Robert Plant Play Led Zeppelin’s “Rock And Roll” Live For The First Time

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Will Smith’s “Gettin’ Jiggy Wit It”

4 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest