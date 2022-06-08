Dust Star – “Nothing In My Head”

New Music June 8, 2022 4:47 PM By James Rettig
0

Dust Star are a new band made up of Justin Jurgens, formerly of Sirs, and Cameron Wisch, who we last heard heading up the short-lived band Cende and before that playing with Porches. Jurgens and Wisch decided to start a band together after an LSD-fueled Halloween night out in Joshua Tree a few years back, and later this summer they’re releasing their debut album Open Up That Heart. Lead single “Nothing In My Head” is a roaring, sturdily built power-pop song that starts off running and doesn’t slow down. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Nothing In My Head”
02 “Open Up That Heart”
03 “Work It Out”
04 “Back To The Start”
05 “Can’t Stop Thinkin Of You”
06 “Too Late”
07 “Feel It Without Trying”
08 “I’m Waiting For You”
09 “Turn Up The Heat”
10 “Get A Grip”
11 “Miles Away”
12 “Ash”
13 “March”

TOUR DATES:
08/06 Boston, MA @ Banshee Den
08/07 Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge
08/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory
08/09 Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared
08/10 Richmond, VA @ The Dark Room at The HofGarden
08/11 Washington, D.C. @ Quarry House Tavery
08/14 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

Open Up That Heart is out 8/5 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.

