Dust Star – “Nothing In My Head”

Dust Star are a new band made up of Justin Jurgens, formerly of Sirs, and Cameron Wisch, who we last heard heading up the short-lived band Cende and before that playing with Porches. Jurgens and Wisch decided to start a band together after an LSD-fueled Halloween night out in Joshua Tree a few years back, and later this summer they’re releasing their debut album Open Up That Heart. Lead single “Nothing In My Head” is a roaring, sturdily built power-pop song that starts off running and doesn’t slow down. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Nothing In My Head”

02 “Open Up That Heart”

03 “Work It Out”

04 “Back To The Start”

05 “Can’t Stop Thinkin Of You”

06 “Too Late”

07 “Feel It Without Trying”

08 “I’m Waiting For You”

09 “Turn Up The Heat”

10 “Get A Grip”

11 “Miles Away”

12 “Ash”

13 “March”

TOUR DATES:

08/06 Boston, MA @ Banshee Den

08/07 Catskill, NY @ Avalon Lounge

08/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Purgatory

08/09 Baltimore, MD @ Joe Squared

08/10 Richmond, VA @ The Dark Room at The HofGarden

08/11 Washington, D.C. @ Quarry House Tavery

08/14 Brooklyn, NY @ The Sultan Room

Open Up That Heart is out 8/5 via Lame-O Records. Pre-order it here.