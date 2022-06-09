Watch Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic Teaser Featuring New Song “Do What I Want”

There’s a new teaser out today for Kid Cudi’s forthcoming Netflix adult-animated music series (based on the upcoming album of the same name) Entergalactic. The teaser features a clip of a new song called “Do What I Want,” which was first teased by Cudi in an April 2020 Instagram Live. Deadline also has the full series cast, which features Cudi, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

Cudi shared the following in a statement on Instagram:

World… I have been waiting 3 long years for you all to see what I’ve been working on all this time. My greatest achievement. This project will move you, it will take your heart places and make you fall in love again. I am so proud of every single person involved who helped bring my vision to life. From the animators but more specifically Fletch Moules, to the voice actors, my BEAUTIFUL team at Netflix: The mega awesome cool guy Mike Moon and the ever so lovely and sweet Elizabeth Porter, everyone showed up with their A game and delivered. I LOVE YOU ALL!!

In addition to featuring music from Cudi’s new album, Entergalactic follows a young artist named Jabari (Cudi) “as he attempts to balance love and success. Finding the latter brings Jabari a step closer to the former, when moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor, photographer it-girl, Meadow, voiced by Williams. An explosion of art, music, and fashion, Entergalactic takes place in the only city that can handle all three: New York.”

Watch the teaser below.

Both Entergalactic the series and album are out 9/15.