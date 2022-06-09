There’s A Weezer Chia Pet Now

0

In case you still aren’t squared away for Father’s Day, Weezer’s got your back. I mean, your head. Yes, Weezer have launched a real Chia Pet, which is now available to pre-order now via their web store. Along with an infomercial-style video announcing the “Springtime Rivers” Chia Pet, Weezer captioned: “It’s Weezer SZN, baby!” along with instructions for how to procure a Rivers Cuomo Chia Pet. “Say it ain’t so!” says a voiceover, followed by, “A little bit of love goes a long way with the brand-new ‘Springtime Rivers’ Chia Head! One easy payment of $29.99!” It practically pays for itself, so get yours below.

