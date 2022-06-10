Irreversible Entanglements – “Down To Earth” & “All You Can Do Is All You Can Do”

New Music June 10, 2022 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Irreversible Entanglements – “Down To Earth” & “All You Can Do Is All You Can Do”

New Music June 10, 2022 11:18 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The prolific multi-city free jazz combo Irreversible Entanglements put out albums in 2020 and 2021, and they’re back today with a pair of tracks for the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Down To Earth” is a swirling storm with serenity at its eye thanks to Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother). Meanwhile the six-minute “All You Can Do Is All You Can Do” is spacier and funkier, especially when that bass kicks into overdrive near the end.

A statement from the band:

Here’s two new tracks we recorded one afternoon mid-tour in June 2021. Pandemic contingencies necessitated some overdub and studio assembly flexing later on, a first for our band. Listening back now, almost a year after the session, our need to get rooted — following so many of those pandemic months separated from each other — sounds as apparent as our need to get all the way cosmic with it.

Hear both new songs below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

$uicideboy$ Announce 2022 Grey Day Tour With JPEGMAFIA, Knocked Loose, Code Orange, Maxo Kream, More

3 days ago 0

The 10 Best Kate Bush Songs

3 days ago 0

The Greatest Hip-Hop Album Of All Time Doesn’t Exist

3 days ago 0

Justin Bieber Concerts Cancelled Due To Facial Paralysis

13 hours ago 0

The 50 Best Albums Of 2022 So Far

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest