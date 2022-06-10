The prolific multi-city free jazz combo Irreversible Entanglements put out albums in 2020 and 2021, and they’re back today with a pair of tracks for the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Down To Earth” is a swirling storm with serenity at its eye thanks to Camae Ayewa (aka Moor Mother). Meanwhile the six-minute “All You Can Do Is All You Can Do” is spacier and funkier, especially when that bass kicks into overdrive near the end.

A statement from the band:

Here’s two new tracks we recorded one afternoon mid-tour in June 2021. Pandemic contingencies necessitated some overdub and studio assembly flexing later on, a first for our band. Listening back now, almost a year after the session, our need to get rooted — following so many of those pandemic months separated from each other — sounds as apparent as our need to get all the way cosmic with it.

Hear both new songs below.