beabadoobee – “10:36”

Erika Kamano

New Music June 15, 2022 1:17 PM By Ryan Leas
0

beabadoobee – “10:36”

Erika Kamano

New Music June 15, 2022 1:17 PM By Ryan Leas
0

Back in March, beabadoobee announced her sophomore album Beatopia. We’ve heard several songs from it so far, including “Talk,” “See You Soon,” and “Lovesong.” Today, she’s back with another one.

beabadoobee’s latest is called “10:36.” “’10:36′ was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown,” she said in a statement. “It was called ‘10:36’ because that was the time I finished writing it. It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.”

Check it out below.

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Facing Backlash For “Ableist Slur” In New Single “Grrrls”

3 days ago 0

Lizzo Removes Ableist Slur From “Grrrls” After Criticism

2 days ago 0

Car Seat Headrest’s Will Toledo Opens Up About Being A Furry

1 day ago 0

Everything Old Is New Again, And Everything New Is Out Of Luck

2 days ago 0

Britney Spears Clarifies That Her Brother Was Not Invited To Her Wedding: “GO FUCK YOURSELF Bryan”

1 day ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest