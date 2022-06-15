beabadoobee – “10:36”

Back in March, beabadoobee announced her sophomore album Beatopia. We’ve heard several songs from it so far, including “Talk,” “See You Soon,” and “Lovesong.” Today, she’s back with another one.

beabadoobee’s latest is called “10:36.” “’10:36′ was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown,” she said in a statement. “It was called ‘10:36’ because that was the time I finished writing it. It’s basically about how I have this weird dependency on human contact to sleep.”

Check it out below.

Beatopia is out 7/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.