John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants has been released from the hospital after breaking seven ribs in a car crash. The accident happened late last week in New York when an alleged drunk driver T-boned his car upon blowing a red light. “I guess not all hospital stays have to end, but mine does today,” Flansburgh wrote on Instagram today. “These five days have been very long, but I am on the road to recovery now. I look forward to retiring this hospital gown and delighting you all with more cat photos from the bed where I will be for these upcoming weeks.”

The accident occurred around 12:45AM on Thursday as Flansburgh was taking a car service from TMBG’s Bowery Ballroom show. “I was in a rather dramatic car accident,” he wrote on Instagram. “Crossing into an intersection, our car was T-boned by a vehicle going at a very fast speed.

“The force of the impact actually flipped our car over to its side. While the driver and I oriented ourselves to our new sideways, broken glass and airbag-filled reality, we sensed the ominous smell of motor oil and smoke.”

On June 9, Flansburgh’s longtime bandmate John Linnell shared a note on Twitter letting fans know about the situation. “Unfortunately, Mr. John Flansburgh was in a rather serious car accident on his way home from the gig,” he said. “The initial report is that he has seven broken ribs, several of which have multiple fractures. The good news is that no vital organs were involved and the long-term prognosis seems positive. Of course, there will be a lengthy recovery process.”

Flansburgh also shared some updates from his hospital bed over the last few days. On Sunday, he wrote:

day two in the hospital was tough with a lot of spasms in my chest and some fear of the unknown. The doctors increased the meds at the end of the day, and, all through the night and day three, the drugs have been doing a good job of keeping the spasms under control. Since folks tend not to clear their lungs that well with broken ribs, there is risk on infection turning into pneumonia. To help resolve this problem they give you this puffer contraption that’s kind of like a game. Keep the little bead floating and then hold that breath in your full lungs-all to keep your oxygen levels up!

Yesterday (Monday), he posted another update: “I don’t know how many days I have been here but thank you all for the kind messages over the last few days. I feel like I am out of the woods and the rest is just PT and sitting very still. PASS THE REMOTE!”

According to the Post, the person who hit Flansburgh’s car is a Bronx resident named William Mota. He has been charged with DWI, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, refusing a breathalyzer, and traffic violations.