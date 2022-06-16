Marisa Anderson – “Waking”

New Music June 16, 2022 1:12 PM By Chris DeVille
This fall, the Portland folk guitar genius Marisa Anderson is following her recent collaborations with Jim White (The Quickening) and William Tyler (Lost Futures) with a new solo album called Still, Here. It’s preceded today by lead single “Waking,” a sparse, meditative, exceptionally pretty track that opens up whole worlds by doing more with less. This one lives up to that album title in understatedly gorgeous fashion. Listen below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “In Dark Water”
02 “The Fire This Time”
03 “The Low Country”
04 “Night Air”
05 “Waking”
06 “The Crack Where The Light Gets In”
07 “La Llorona”
08 “Beat The Drum Slowly”

Still, Here is out 9/23 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

