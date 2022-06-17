Watch Lucy Dacus Join Phoebe Bridgers On Two Songs In New York

News June 16, 2022 11:44 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Phoebe Bridgers performed tonight at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, where she brought out Boygenius bandmate Lucy Dacus as a special guest. Dacus did a brief set after fellow openers MUNA played, and near the main show’s conclusion, Dacus and Bridgers performed together. They sang “Graceland Too” and “I Know The End,” both of which appear on Bridgers’ Punisher.

Watch a few fan-shot clips from the evening below.

SETLIST:
01 “Motion Sickness”
02 “DVD Menu”
03 “Garden Song”
04 “Kyoto”
05 “Punisher”
06 “Halloween”
07 “Smoke Signals”
08 “Funeral”
09 “Chinese Satellite”
10 “Moon Song”
11 “Scott Street”
12 “Savior Complex”
13 “ICU”
14 “Sidelines”
15 “Graceland Too” (with Lucy Dacus)
16 “I Know the End” (with Lucy Dacus)

ENCORE:
17 “Waiting Room” (Solo)

