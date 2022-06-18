Bartees Strange’s sophomore Album Of The Week (and 4AD debut) Farm To Table came out yesterday, and to celebrate, he visited Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform album single “Wretched.” His full backing band featured drummer Momma Johnson, guitarist Daniel Kleederman, bassist John Daise, and Graham Richman on keys.

“I’ve been messing with this song for a long time and when it all came together November in London last year, I was just like ‘yo, that’s it,'” Strange recently told Apple Music of “Wretched.” “It was all about getting out of the way, just letting the song rock. We were all on our feet, there was only two of us in the room… so we looking at each other like ‘yo!’ and then after we did it I was like ‘how do we make like six more of these??'”

The D.C. performer added: “That song in particular is about how thankful I am for all the people who held me down when I did feel wretched.

I think a lot of people second guess themselves when they feel it in their tummy — they second guess that feeling — but that’s the light. You gotta follow that. This song and this experience has really showed me the importance of doing that so I plan to keep doing it.”

Watch Strange play “Wretched” on Kimmel below.

Farm To Table is out now via 4AD.