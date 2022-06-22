Last year, the first Through The Soil benefit compilation came out, raising money for the NAMI COVID-19 Mental Health Support Fund. While that project arose from the pandemic, it went well enough that they did it again. Today, Through The Soil II arrives. This time, all proceeds will go to the Trevor Project, the organization focused on suicide prevention amongst LGBTQ youth.

This time around, Through The Soil collects a bunch of unreleased material from a host of indie artists. Most of is new and original, with a handful of demos and covers. Artists including Julien Baker, Wednesday (as well as MJ Lenderman solo), Dummy, Lala Lala and Tomberlin, Parannoul, Ian Sweet, Faye Webster, Ratboys, Horse Jumper Of Love, Jodi, Squirrel Flower, Koleżanka, and more are involved.

“It was important to take part in a project like Through The Soil II that is supporting something like Trevor Project because everything right now is so fragile,” Dummy’s Joe Trainor said. “There is a near constant effort to take away the rights of LGBTQ+ people, along with women and POC. To not be a political band in 2022 is beyond us.”

Lala Lala added: “It’s special to be able to support organizations I care about, like The Trevor Project, through my art. Young queer people need and deserve protection and The Trevor Project helps provide that.”

Through The Soil II is a DIY endeavor released without a label. It’s available only on Bandcamp, and you can get it here.