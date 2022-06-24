Tame Impala Remixed Elvis Presley’s “Edge Of Reality”

New Music June 24, 2022 9:40 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Tame Impala Remixed Elvis Presley’s “Edge Of Reality”

New Music June 24, 2022 9:40 AM By Ryan Leas
0

Just about a month ago, we found out that the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic would feature a lot of heavy-hitters: Stevie Nicks, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Yola. Along the way, we heard a lot of artists’ contributions — Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” Diplo and Swae Lee’s “Tupelo Shuffle,” Eminem’s CeeLo Green-featuring “The King & I,” Kacey Musgraves’ cover of “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” The movie is out today, which means the soundtrack has now finally dropped in full.

Turns out Tame Impala’s contribution is a remix of Elvis’ 1968 cut “Edge Of Reality.” Kevin Parker did a pretty significant overhaul on the track, basically turning it into a Tame Impala song — full of the usual psychedelic whirls and propulsive beats we’re used to in his music. He also drops in with his own vocals for a bit.

Check it out below, where you can also stream the full album.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Drake Is Ridiculous

2 days ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

2 days ago 0

Beyoncé – “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

Turnstile Announce Fall North American Tour With Snail Mail & JPEGMAFIA

3 days ago 0

Kate Bush Gives First Interview About Stranger Things Resurgence: “The Whole World’s Gone Mad”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest