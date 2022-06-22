Kacey Musgraves has added an entry to the long list of “Can’t Help Falling In Love” covers, and I’m gonna go out on a limb and say hers is better than the UB40 version. Musgraves’ rendition of the Elvis Presley classic is the latest track to be revealed from the soundtrack to Baz Luhrmann’s reportedly incoherent new biopic Elvis, following Elvis samples and interpolations from the likes of Doja Cat, Diplo and Swae Lee, and Eminem and CeeLo Green. Compared to those tracks, this soft, reverb-laden piano ballad feels quite classy. Below, watch a video for “Can’t Help Falling In Love” featuring clips from the movie.

Elvis his theaters 6/24, and its soundtrack is out the same day via House Of Iona/RCA.