Eminem – “The King & I” (Feat. CeeLo Green)

New Music June 16, 2022 12:31 PM By Ryan Leas
0

A couple weeks ago, we got a glimpse at the tracklist for the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s forthcoming movie Elvis, which hits theaters next weekend. We’ve already heard Doja Cat’s contribution “Vegas,” and we know that Kacey Musgraves covered “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Otherwise, the collection will feature Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Swae Lee & Diplo, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Chris Isaak, Yola, and more.

Today, Eminem’s contribution to the Elvis soundtrack, “The King & I,” is out — it features CeeLo Green, and was produced by Dr. Dre. Twenty years ago last month, Em rapped on The Eminem Show: “Though I’m not the first king of controversy, I am the worst thing since Elvis Presley” and “Little hellions, kids feeling rebellious/ Embarrassed their parents still listen to Elvis.” Nowadays he’s rapping: “Now I’m about to explain to you all the parallels/ Between Elvis and me, myself/ It seem obvious: one, he’s pale as me/ Second, we both been hailed as kings.”

Listen below.

