Cyndi Lauper Shares New Version Of Abortion Rights Song “Sally’s Pigeons”

New Music June 25, 2022 12:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Cyndi Lauper Shares New Version Of Abortion Rights Song “Sally’s Pigeons”

New Music June 25, 2022 12:07 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Cyndi Lauper has shared a new version of her 1993 song “Sally’s Pigeons” in response to the US Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday, ending the right to an abortion in America after nearly 50 years. “Sally’s Pigeons” was originally inspired by a friend of Lauper’s who received a back-alley abortion after becoming pregnant and died as a result.

“The Supreme Court’s radical decision today makes the re-recording and re-release of ‘Sally’s Pigeons’ more relevant than ever,” Lauper wrote on social media. “In my childhood, women didn’t have reproductive freedom and 50 years later we find ourselves in a time warp where one’s freedom to control their own body has been stripped away. When I wrote this song with Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1991, we wrote about two little girls who dreamt of stretching their wings like the pigeons they watched that flew above them. They dreamt of being free. But freedom then for women and unfortunately now comes at a big price. If we don’t have control over our own bodies then we have no real freedom. We are second class citizens. We need to mobilize. We need to let our voices be heard.”

Listen to the updated “Sally’s Pigeons” below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Taylor Swift On Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade: “I’m Absolutely Terrified That This Is Where We Are”

1 day ago 0

Drake Is Ridiculous

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: R. Kelly & Céline Dion’s “I’m Your Angel”

1 day ago 0

Ozzy Osbourne Announces New Album Patient Number 9 Featuring Tony Iommi, Taylor Hawkins, Eric Clapton, & More

1 day ago 0

Justin Timberlake Apologizes For Botched Beat Ya Feet Dance: “Maybe It Was The Khakis”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest