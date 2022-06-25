Watch Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket, & Barenaked Ladies Cover Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care”
Barenaked Ladies (aka Tom’s favorite band) are currently on their Last Summer On Earth 2022 tour, which hit Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 21. During their set, the crew welcomed Toad The Wet Sprocket and Gin Blossoms onstage and the entire crew covered Traveling Wilburys’ classic “Handle With Care” during the Ladies’ encore.
“Handle With Care,” of course, was originally performed by Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty, who formed their supergroup in 1988. Listen and watch below.