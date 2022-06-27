Jane Remover – “Royal Blue Walls” & “Cage Girl”
Jane Remover is the new creative alias of the young New Jersey artist formerly known as dltzk. After last month’s release of the mashup album Dariacore 3 under the name leroy, they’re launching their next phase today with a pair of songs called “Royal Blue Walls” and “Cage Girl.” The former is a six-minute epic steeped in ’90s alt-rock, shoegaze, and bedroom pop. The latter, which has been on SoundCloud for a while but is getting its official release today, is a more low-key permutation of similar vibes and textures. Both songs are quite good, and you can find them below along with some words from Jane.
Here’s a statement from Jane on the name change:
The stage name dltzk has never sat right with me. Oftentimes in interviews or during conversations, I struggle to get the name out of my mouth. Originally being a username I’d conjured when I was a kid, it reminds me of what I’ve been doing with my teen years… Hiding. The best way to figure out who you really are is through honest self-expression and I’d prefer to start anew.
With that being said, most people know I’m not very fond of my EP Teen Week; it encapsulates a gradual acceptance of my own true self. While making that project, years ago, I was not in the same headspace, as I currently am today. I was much younger… I was a teen (LOL) and I was still learning how to navigate life. I’m not comfortable with the project as it currently is, so in the next coming weeks, that EP will be abridged to a version more to my liking.
dltzk reminds me of a period of my life I’d like to move past, and I hope you all understand my reasoning as to why I’m dropping it. I’ve spent enough time facing bigotry in my life, from the closest people in my life to even my own fans. I know, for a fact, who I am and what I stand for. Just so everyone is in the loop now, and I don’t have to keep beating around the bush: my name is Jane, from now on I make music as Jane Remover, and that’s all there is to it.
“Royal Blue Walls” is a song about… yeah 😎