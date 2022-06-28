Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden – “Close”

New Music June 28, 2022 1:55 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Ellen Arkbro & Johan Graden – “Close”

New Music June 28, 2022 1:55 PM By Chris DeVille
0

I get along without you very well is the new collaborative album from avant-garde composer Ellen Arkbro and jazz/classical pianist Johan Graden, two Swedes enmeshed in the Berlin new music scene. As explained by Thrill Jockey, the album finds the duo filtering their talents into a more pop-minded context than usual, a premise confirmed by its spectacular opening track. “Close,” which also embodies the project’s slow-burn creative process, finds Arkbro singing with a sort of plaintive wonder over classical instrumentats played with post-rock purpose. Deployed like this, the various brass and woodwind sounds remind me of the Notwist — especially when Graden’s synth drones enter the frame — though this music is far more glacial in tempo and organic in texture. Let it wash over you below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Close”
02 “Out of luck”
03 “All in bloom”
04 “Never near”
05 “Temple”
06 “Other side”
07 “Love you, bye”
08 “Waqt”

I get along without you very well is out 9/23 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.

Miki Anagrius

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Dave Grohl & Bruce Springsteen Join Paul McCartney Onstage At Glastonbury

3 days ago 0

Depeche Mode Share Statement About Andy Fletcher’s Death

1 day ago 0

Watch Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket, & Barenaked Ladies Cover Traveling Wilburys’ “Handle With Care”

3 days ago 0

Tracii Guns Played An Entire L.A. Guns Show From Backstage Bathroom

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: R. Kelly & Céline Dion’s “I’m Your Angel”

5 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest