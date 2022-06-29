Levitation has announced its 2022 lineup. The fest will go down in downtown Austin, Texas across Halloween weekend from October 27 through 30. Headlining will be the Jesus And Mary Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (on both Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29), and the Black Angels.

Other performers include Os Mutantes, Superorganism, W.I.T.C.H, Protomartyr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Shame, L7, Viagra Boys, Off!, Heartless Bastards, Sunflower Bean, Cold Cave, Death Valley Girls, Ringo Deathstarr, Osees (playing all four nights), and many more (with additional acts to be announced). Ticket info and the full festival lineup is available here.

Levitation 2022 goes down 10/27-30 in Austin, Texas.