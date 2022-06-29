Levitation 2022 Lineup Revealed: The Jesus And Mary Chain, King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard, The Black Angels To Headline

News June 29, 2022 2:36 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Levitation 2022 Lineup Revealed: The Jesus And Mary Chain, King Gizzard & Lizard Wizard, The Black Angels To Headline

News June 29, 2022 2:36 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Levitation has announced its 2022 lineup. The fest will go down in downtown Austin, Texas across Halloween weekend from October 27 through 30. Headlining will be the Jesus And Mary Chain, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard (on both Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29), and the Black Angels.

Other performers include Os Mutantes, Superorganism, W.I.T.C.H, Protomartyr, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Shame, L7, Viagra Boys, Off!, Heartless Bastards, Sunflower Bean, Cold Cave, Death Valley Girls, Ringo Deathstarr, Osees (playing all four nights), and many more (with additional acts to be announced). Ticket info and the full festival lineup is available here.

Levitation 2022 goes down 10/27-30 in Austin, Texas.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Depeche Mode Share Statement About Andy Fletcher’s Death

2 days ago 0

Behold The Grim Spectacle Of Lizzo And James Corden Doing Carpool Karaoke

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Brandy’s “Have You Ever?”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time”

16 hours ago 0

Fiona Apple Shares Message In Response To Roe V. Wade Reversal

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest