Brawl Breaks Out At Eagles Concert During “Take It Easy”

News June 30, 2022 8:14 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Fans were decidedly NOT taking it easy when a physical fight broke out in the crowd during an Eagles concert in London’s Hyde Park on Sunday. The Eagles were headlining London’s annual British Summertime Festival (aka BST Hyde Park, which also featured Elton John, the Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam, Little Big Town, Duran Duran, Grace Jones, and more) when multiple scuffles broke out, according to the Metro. The band kept right on playing — with Deacon Frey singing lead vocals — as security tried to manage the disruption.

Tom Cruise was also in the Eagles audience and appears unaware of the fight(s). There he is below nodding along to “The Boys Of Summer.” Anyway, a fan filming the brawlers being escorted out of the park said it best: “You’ve got to take it easy.”

Watch it all go down.

